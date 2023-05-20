Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle to buy?

Some people might consider a 250 cc motorcycle as a perfect machine that can tour as well as commute and in a country like India, such a motorcycle makes a lot of sense. There are several 250 cc motorcycles on sale in the Indian market. However, the two most popular motorcycles might be the Pulsar F250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Looks

Bajaj revamped the design of the 250 Pulsars completely. However, for the F250, they decided to borrow some of the design elements from the Pulsar 220F. It gets a semi-fairing, a projector headlamp and a stubby exhaust unit. On the other hand, Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 with a full fairing that looks more sporty than the Pulsar. Moreover, it is also offered in Suzuki's Race Edition which looks quite attractive.

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Specs

The Gixxer SF250 is powered by an oil-cooled 249 cc unit that produces 26.5 hp at 9,300 rpm and a peak torque output of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Pulsar F250 uses a 249 cc unit that is also oil-cooled. It puts out 24.5 hp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read : 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 first ride: Are they still relevant?

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Features

In terms of features, F250 comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting and a USB port. The Gixxer SF 250 gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting.

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price

The Gixxer SF 250 is priced between ₹1.92 lakh and ₹2.03 lakh. Whereas, the Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts at ₹1.41 lakh and goes up to ₹1.50 lakh.

First Published Date: