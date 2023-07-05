HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Maruti Suzuki Goes Aggressive On Ev Plans, Will Offer Six Models By Fy 2030 31

Maruti Suzuki goes aggressive on EV plans, will offer six models by FY 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday confirmed that it will drive out as many as six electric vehicles (EVs) in the country by FY 2030-31. At present, the country;s largest car maker only offers vehicles with petrol engines and with CNG technology as an option.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 13:20 PM
Follow us on:
File photo: Maruti Suzuki EVX concept EV was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
File photo: Maruti Suzuki EVX concept EV was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

The Indian electric car field of play is dominated almost entirely by Tata Motors but Maruti Suzuki is looking determined to not just challenging this dominace but potentially having a stronger share in it as well. The likes of WagonR electric has been spotted on test runs on several occasions while the EVx concept electric vehicle - showcased at Auto Expo 2023 - has also been undergoing test runs.

Maruti Suzuki has thus far steered clear of EVs while underlining CNG as a more viable technology. But the company has also never really shut its doors on battery-powered model and has maintained that scale and affordability are of importance. The first Maruti Suzuki EV in the country will land in FY 2024-25.

The first electric vehicle from Maruti Suzuki will be the production version of the eVX Concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The electric SUV was recently spotted testing on the streets of Poland. It was wrapped in black camouflage and was spotted charging at a charging station.

The eVX concept measured 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height. Expect the production version to be of a similar size. The carmaker had earlier confirmed that the EV will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack. When launched, the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric vehicle should be capable of offering up to 550 kms of driving range on a single charge.

The eVX is also based on a dedicated EV platform which means that it is an electric skateboard architecture in which the four wheels are placed at the corners while the battery pack is placed below the floor. This liberates a lot of cabin space for the occupants. Few vehicles to use electric skateboard architecture are Tesla's EVs, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki EV Electric vehicle electric car WagonR EVx CNG

