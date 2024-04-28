Bajaj Pulsar 400 details leaked. Will sit on top of Pulsar range

The flagship Bajaj Pulsar 400 is all set for a launch on May 3, 2024. Ahead of its launch, new details have been leaked. Despite its anticipated affordability, the Pulsar 400 promises a comprehensive array of features, ensuring it stands out in its class.

The latest insights reveal a redesigned front face and tank, complemented by a sturdy perimeter frame. Notably, the Pulsar 400 will sport a projector headlamp setup with twin DRLs flanking each side, as showcased in an Instagram post by V12Allies.in. Additionally, speculations suggest a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity features, potentially including turn-by-turn navigation.

Drawing inspiration from its Dominar 400 sibling, the Pulsar 400 could inherit a split reverse LCD display or possibly feature an upgraded full-colour display. Under the hood, Bajaj may utilise the trusted engine from the Dominar 400, renowned for its tractable performance derived from the KTM 390 Duke's engine block.

With an expected output of 39 bhp and 35 Nm of torque, the Pulsar 400's engine promises a balance of power and agility. Its aerodynamic profile aims to position it as a frontrunner in its segment, distinguishing itself from competitors like the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, and BMW G310R.

In pursuit of speed and acceleration, the Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tire and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.

The Pulsar was first launched back in 2001 and it made a significant impact on the two-wheeler market in India. Beyond the Pulsar 400, Bajaj is also venturing into uncharted territory with a motorcycle powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). Expected to debut in June 2024, this innovation will mark a significant milestone in the automotive industry.

