Bajaj Pulsar 250 likely to launch in India this November: Key things to note

Bajaj Auto is readying some new motorcycles to cash in the high demand in the Indian automobile market this festive season. Part of its new lineup will be the new Pulsar 250. The company has also been papped testing the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle which will be the biggest Pulsar model in the lineup.

The spy images suggest that the new upcoming Pulsar will sport a semi-faired design with a mid-size front fairing, projector headlamp, telescopic front forks, alloy wheels and monoshock rear suspension. The upcoming Pulsar 250 may come based on a completely new platform. Bajaj Auto may not go for the steel perimeter frame used in the current options but instead, choose something more rigid and light.

It is rumoured to get a 250 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. And the transmission option could include a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. The overall power and torque output from this engine is expected to be somewhere around 28 PS and 20 NM. Though official details are yet to be revealed.

As far as the pricing is concerned, expect the company to place the new Pulsar 250 very aggressively to take on the likes of other quarter-litre offerings. It may be priced somewhere around ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of its rivals may include the Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 200 Duke and the Yamaha FZ25.

Apart from the new Pulsar 250, Bajaj Auto is also gearing up for the introduction of the new-gen KTM RC range in India later this year.