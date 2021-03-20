Bajaj Pulsar 150 to get new colour options soon

Bajaj Auto is soon going to introduce new colour options on its upcoming Pulsar 150 naked bike. The updated Pulsar 150 is going to feature new styling tweaks which will refresh the overall appeal of the motorcycle. There will be four all-new colour options in the form of red, white, blue and black.

The new paint theme will have a dual-tone effect. While the white and black colour options will get red and black graphics on the fuel tank, belly pan, rear cowl and headlight cowl, similarly, the blue and red colour options will get white and black graphics. Apart for the updated paint options, the bike will now feature a matte finish and feature faux carbon-fibre treatment on the side panels and front mudguard. Other than this, bits like engine, alloy wheels, and exhaust will come fully dipped in black to give the bike a sportier appeal.

What's to be noted is that the new colour options are said to be limited only to the Twin Disc variant of the Pulsar 150.

In terms of mechanicals, the Pulsar 150 will get the same 149.5 cc, 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin spark, air-cooled, DTS-i with Fi engine which is also found on other Bajaj bikes. This engine will develop 10.29 kW or 14 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine will continue to be paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in two colour options - black/blue and black/red. It has been priced at ₹1,03,072 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new colour options may also result in a price hike of the bike by ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. Though any official announcement regarding the launch is yet to be made.