Bajaj Dominar 250 receives its first price hike since launch

Bajaj Auto has hiked pricing of the Dominar 250 motorcycle in the Indian market by ₹4,090. It was launched back in March 2020 at ₹1,60,000, and after the latest price hike the motorcycle now costs ₹1,64,090 (both ex-showroom Delhi prices). Even after the latest change in price, the quarter-litre motorcycle from Bajaj remains one of the best value-for-money propositions of its segment.

Save for the price change, there is no other tweak on the motorcycle. The Dominar 250 continues along with its sporty looks which come inspired from the Dominar 400. Its exterior features include full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, split-seats, and a twin-pod exhaust.

At the heart of the Dominar 250 sits a BS 6-compliant 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This motor has been rated to produce 26.6 bhp of maximum power and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes teamed up with a six-speed gearbox.

The hardware kit on the smaller Bajaj Dominar includes 37 mm upside-down (USD) front fork. Over the back it gets a preload-adjustable mono-shock which has been set up to perform suspension tasks at the rear end. For the anchoring duties, the bike gets disc brakes on both the wheels. These brakes work in conjunction with dual-channel ABS.

Some of the main rivals of the Dominar 250 include Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25.