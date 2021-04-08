Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 become costlier in India

As the new financial year (FY21-22) starts, a number of two-wheeler makers such as Hero, Royal Enfield and Kawasaki have announced price revisions on their product ranges. Now Bajaj has also hiked prices of its Dominar range which includes two motorcycles Dominar 400 and the smaller Dominar 250. Post the latest price revision, the Dominar range now starts from ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is the updated price list of Bajaj Dominar range:

Dominar 250: ₹ 1,70,720 (vs. ₹ 1,67,718)

1,70,720 (vs. 1,67,718) Dominar 400: ₹ 2,02,755 (vs. ₹ 1,99,755)

Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the bikes. The Dominar 400 has now become costlier by ₹2,000 and has crossed ₹2 lakh mark. The smaller Dominar 250 is now costlier by ₹3,000.

Both the bikes are offered in two colour options each. While the Dominar 250 is sold in Canyon Red and Charcoal Black paint options, the Dominar 400 is sold in Savanna Green and Charcoal Black colours.

Some of the key rivals to the Dominar range include bikes such as Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Honda CB350 RS.

Apart from hike on the Dominar range of bikes, Bajaj has also made the KTM and Husaqvarna bikes costlier in India. While the KTM bikes now start from ₹1,59,488 (ex-showroom), the Husqvarna motorcycles start from ₹1,98,093 (ex-showroom) onwards.