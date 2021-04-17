Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in these two new Indian cities

Bajaj Auto's Chetak Electric is creating waves in the electric two-wheeler segment, so much so, that the company is yet to cope up with its growing demand. Only recently, the company resumed the bookings for the Chetak online but decided to close down again in just two days due to unprecedented high demand.

Meanwhile, Bajaj is also ramping up the production line to meet the demand. Moreover, to boost the sales further, Bajaj Auto is now entering more cities with its battery-powered two-wheeler, and after Pune and Bengaluru, Chetak will soon be launched in Chennai and Hyderabad. As of December 2020, Bajaj has a total of 18 dedicated Chetak dealerships in India out of which five are situated in Pune and the rest in Bengaluru.

To reap out greater benefits from the rising demand, Bajaj has also recently hiked its pricing considerably. The Chetak has recently become dearer by around ₹27,000 and is now priced at ₹1,42,620 (ex-showroom, Pune). For the record, previously it witnessed a price hike in March 2021 and back then it became costlier by ₹5,000.

It is arch-rival to the Ather 450X and the TVS iQube electric scooters. While the former starts from ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and extends up to ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter has been priced much lower at 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) thanks to FAME-II and state subsidy, while everywhere else it retails at close to ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).