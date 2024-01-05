2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter arrives with new features. Check them out

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 Chetak Premium and Urbane variants bringing key upgrades to the electric scooter
The 2024 Chetak Premium gets an improved 3.2 kWh battery with 126 km (ARAI certified) of range on a single charge
The top speed has gone up to 73 kmph from the same motor on the Premium variant
The 2024 Chetak Urbane gets the old LCD screen and a 63 kmph top speed
The 2024 Chetak Premium now comes with a new 5-inch TFT display that incorporates turn-by-turn navigation, music control and call management
The bulk of the connected features are available on the optional TecPac that can be bought online via the Chetak website. It also adds a Hill Hold mode
The Chetak Premium is now equipped with an 800-watt charger that will power up the e-scooter for 15.6 km of range within 30 minutes
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and gets Coarse Grey, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black and Indigo Metallic Blue colours
The 2024 Chetak Premium is priced at 1,35,463 (ex-showroom Delhi) and gets Hazelnut, Indigo Metallic Blue, and Brooklyn Black colours