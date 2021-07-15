Bajaj Caliber might make a comeback. Here's why

Bajaj has re-trademarked the 'Caliber' nameplate in India. While there is no official confirmation, the brand might be planning to re-introduce this brand in India.

The Bajaj Caliber 110 was originally launched in the country back in 1998. It was launched under the collaboration of Kawasaki and Bajaj Auto, and had one of the most iconic ‘Hoodibaba’ marketing taglines of all time.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto hikes prices of Avenger 220 Cruise and 160 Street in India)

The trademark filing website reveals that the 'Caliber' nameplate was originally registered back in 1998 and had the validity of 10 years. The nameplate remained unregistered until 2021, which indicates that it might make a return soon in the Indian market, likely in an all-new modern avatar.

Unlike the original model which featured a 111 cc powertrain, the new Caliber could get a bigger powertrain as the brand already has several offerings in the affordable commuter segment.

(Also Read: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in this city next)

Bajaj may likely introduce the Caliber nameplate with bigger 125 cc displacement models, as the Discover models have been absent since the transition to BS 6 last year in April. If such is the case, the motorcycle may utilise a detuned version of the 124.4cc motor from the Pulsar 125, albeit with a proper commuter frame.

Needless to say, there will be an all-new exterior design and as well as modern features. With this setup, the new Bajaj Caliber could debut somewhere around ₹70,000 to ₹75,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).