Bajaj Auto rolls out Pulsar 250 in new blue colour option

With the latest addition of blue, there will be a total of three colour options on the Bajaj Pulsar 250.

Bajaj Auto has started rolled out a fresh colour option for its new Pulsar 250 range. The bike has started appearing in Bajaj dealerships in a new blue paint scheme. However, the paint option is yet to be updated on the company's website.

When announced back in late 2021, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range was seen in only two colour options - Racing Red and Techno Grey. And with the latest addition, there will be a total of three colour options on the Pulsar 250.

Currently, the new colour is only present in select dealerships across the country, however, it is expected to be seen through the country in the weeks to come.

The latest blue option features a mono-tone finish along with a few highlights of grey and white on the fairing. As found on the other colours in the range, the bike gets a matching engine cowl with blue option too.

The company is yet to announce the pricing of the new colour options, but it is expected to retail at the same price tag as the existing options - ₹1,40,915 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the changes to the exterior colour scheme, the rest of the details on the bike are expected to remain the same. It will continue to source power from the same oil-cooled 249.07 cc engine which is capable of producing 24.5 PS of maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The transmission will include a five-speed gearbox. Features list of the Pulsar 250 blue will include Assist and Slipper clutch, gear indicator, USB mobile charging port etc.

