Bajaj Auto readies Pulsar 250F for launch: What to expect

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of a new model that is presumably the Pulsar 250F. The motorcycle has also been spotted on a number of occasions in the recent past hinting that the Pune-based automaker may now announce the pricing of the bike anytime soon.

The recent set of spy images hit that the upcoming Pulsar 250F will feature a semi-faired design, building on the iconic 220F's body structure. There will also be LED lighting all across to give it a touch of modernity. It will sport a single LED projector at the front headlamp which will be flanked with sharper-looking LED DRLs. Other highlights on the bike will include a bigger windscreen for better wind protection at highway speeds and completely new rearview mirrors.

In comparison to the existing smaller model, expect it to have a bigger body with redesigned panels for a fresher look. Also, there may be fatter tyres for more grip and control on the bike.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the motorcycle to feature a new 250cc single-cylinder mill with an oil cooler. This engine will be more powerful than the powertrain found inside the existing 220F model. Also, if rumours are to be believed, the engine could also feature VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology to enhance performance in the higher range. For the record, the same technology is also currently found in Yamaha's YZF-R15 V3.0 motorcycle.

Its launch timeline isn't confirmed at the moment, but the pricing could be revealed sometime in August or September. It could cost somewhere in the range of ₹1.40 lakh to ₹1.50 (ex-showroom) when launched.