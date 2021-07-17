Bajaj Auto opens bookings for Chetak Electric in this city

Bajaj Auto has announced that it has opened bookings for its Chetak Electric scooter in Nagpur. Customers can get their scooters reserved at a token amount of ₹2,000. Nagpur has become the third Indian city to sell the Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter after Pune and Bengaluru. The company plans to extend the list to 22 Indian cities by 2022. In the next few months, Chennai and Hyderabad will be added to the list, followed by Aurangabad and Mysuru.

The scooter sources power from a 3.8 kW motor that is rated to develop 5 bhp and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor is juiced up from a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a range of 80 km on a single charge in sport mode and 95 km in the Eco mode. The top speed of the model has been rated at 70 kmph.

It gets a standard three-pin charging socket that consumes close to six to eight hours to attain full charge. Some of its key features include full LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, illuminated switchgear, and it gets smartphone app functionalities as well.

It is featured in two variants - Urbane and the top-spec Premium. While the former is priced at ₹ 1.43 lakh, the latter costs ₹ 1.45 lakh. Both prices are in ex-showroom, Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the company has re-trademarked the 'Caliber' nameplate in India. While there is no official confirmation, the brand might be planning to re-introduce this brand in India. (Find more details here)