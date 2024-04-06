Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices revealed ahead of official launch

Aprilia India is all-set to launch Tuareg 660 on April 16th. The motorcycle was listed on the website recently and the price list is also out now. Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be sold in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand and Evocative Dakar Podium. The Atreides Black and Canyon Sand will cost ₹18.85 lakh ex-showroom whereas Dakar Podium will be priced higher at ₹19.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new adventure tourer is priced higher than most of its rivals.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be competing against the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS and Honda XL750 Transalp. Aprilia will be bringing the Tuareg 660 to India through the CBU route. The customers would have to wait around 3 months for the delivery after booking the motorcycle.

The Tuareg 660 comes from the family of Tuono 660 and RS660 with which the engine is shared. The frame for the ADV is different, it is a steel tubular frame underneath with a built-in subframe. All three motorcycles use the same 659 cc parallel-twin engine but in different states of tune. On the Tuareg, the engine is tuned to produce 80 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 70 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is tuned for more grunt in the lower and mid-range. When compared, on the Tuono 660 and RS660, the same engine churns out 100 bhp and 67 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with an optional quickshifter.

Also Read : Made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 goes on sale in the UK, priced at ₹6.79 lakh

The motorcycle comes with four riding modes, two of which are customisable (one dedicated to off-road riding). ABS can be deactivated at both wheels or only the rear. APRC system or Aprilia Performance Ride Control consists of Traction Control, Cruise Control, Engine Map and Engine Brake. All of this is accessible through a 5-inch TFT screen.

First Published Date: