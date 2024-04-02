Toyota Taisor to Force Gurkha SUVs: Cars expected to launch in India in April

Published Apr 02, 2024

April is expected to be a busy month for carmakers with several launches planned

Toyota will kick off April launches with the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV

Toyota's smallest SUV will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Skoda is also expected to launch the new Superb in India which was recently introduced in global markets

Maruti too is expected to launch the new Swift which recently made debut in Japan

The new Swift will come with design changes, new features and powertrain

Tata Motors is also expected to introduce the Altroz Racer hatchback this month

The sporty version of the popular hatchback was first showcased at the Auto Expo last year

After months of testing, Mahindra too is expected to announce the arrival of XUV300 facelift SUV later this month

By the end of this month, Force is likely to launch the five-door Gurkha SUV to take on Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny
