Toyota Taisor to Force Gurkha SUVs: Cars expected to launch in India in April

April is expected to be a busy month for carmakers with several launches planned
Toyota will kick off April launches with the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV
Toyota's smallest SUV will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Skoda is also expected to launch the new Superb in India which was recently introduced in global markets
Maruti too is expected to launch the new Swift which recently made debut in Japan
The new Swift will come with design changes, new features and powertrain
Tata Motors is also expected to introduce the Altroz Racer hatchback this month
The sporty version of the popular hatchback was first showcased at the Auto Expo last year
After months of testing, Mahindra too is expected to announce the arrival of XUV300 facelift SUV later this month
By the end of this month, Force is likely to launch the five-door Gurkha SUV to take on Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny