Aprilia SXR 160 officially teased ahead of launch

After the Vespa Racing Sixties scooter, Piaggo is now planning to launch the new Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter in the Indian market soon. The company has shared a glimpse of the scooter in a teaser image.

The SXR 160 maxi-scooter was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was supposed to go on sale in the earlier part of 2020, but the launch was delayed due to the pandemic. The launch confirmation of the new SXR 160 was recently done by the brand’s top honcho, Diego Graffi at the digital launch event of the Vespa Racing Sixties.

The Aprilia SXR 160 has been developed to cater the needs of the evolving markets including India. There is no other scooter which can be directly compared to the SXR 160 save for the Suzuki Burgman Street 125. It has an Italian DNA which is evident from its instantly likable looks.

Some of the key features of the SXR 160 maxi-scooter includes comfy-looking seat, an LCD instrument cluster, and a USB charging port. In terms of mechanicals, it gets the same 160 cc, three-valve, fuel-injected engine which is also found on the SR 160 sport scooter. Also, keeping the target audience in mind and a different class altogether, the SXR 160 will most-likely get a revised setup for the chassis and suspension when compared to the Aprilia SR 160.

As far as pricing goes, expect the SXR 160 to be placed somewhere in the bracket of ₹1.15 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh.