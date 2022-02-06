AMO Electric to launch Jaunty Plus electric scooter tomorrow: Details here

AMO Electric Bikes will start selling the new electric scooter Jaunty Plus from February 15.Jaunty Plus electric scooter promises a range of more than 120 km.

AMO Electric Bikes is all ready to launch its new electric scooter Jaunty Plus on Monday. The e-scooter will be priced at ₹110,460 (ex-showroom). The company claims the electric scooter will provide a range of more than 120 km and will take only four hours to get fully charged.

The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. It will also feature a cruise control switch, an electronic assisted braking system (E-ABS), an anti-theft alarm, and strong chassis. The electric scooter will also offer the user with benefits such as a telescopic fork suspension, high ground clearance, side stand sensor, central locking, front disc brake, DRL Lights and an engine kill switch.

The new electric scooter will provide the user with a range of more than 120 km. It is equipped with a DC motor that is coupled with a fast-charging facility. The electric vehicle takes four hours to get completely charged. The EV will have an option of a fixed and portable battery pack. Jaunty Plus e-scooter also has a mobile USB charging port for the user.

The new electric scooter from AMO Electric Bikes will come with a three-year warranty and will be available in five colour variants such as red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black. The scooter will be made available for sales across 140 dealerships from February 15.

Sushant Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of AMO Electric Bikes said the brand is happy to introduce its technically-advanced Jaunty Plus in the Indian automotive market.

“Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand’s promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service. Jaunty+, with its stylish design, digital display, and best-in-class security features and, optimum speed and maximum range is the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes," added Kumar

