All units of Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters dispatched: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has dispatched all units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of the EV maker, confirmed this morning that all the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters that were scheduled for delivery in December have left its facility.

He also said that there could be some delay due to time taken for RTO registration process.

Aggarwal took to social media platform Twitter this morning to share the update. He wrote, “We’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all."

"But thanks to all RTOs working with us through holidays to scale up this new digital process. Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states. Will be faster with registration in future," Aggarwal assured. He also added that the next purchase window for Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will begin soon.

Ola Electric began deliveries of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters from December 15 after several delays. The deliveries started around four months after the launch of the electric scooters back on August 15. Among the city it aims to cover by the end of this month are Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam.

Ola Electric has also began installing its Hypercharger network for EV charging infrastructure for its e-scooters. The company plans to set up more than 4,000 such charging points for its electric scooters across India by the end of next year.

In October, Ola Electric had announced the launch of its first Hypercharger. The company had earlier announced that it will set up charging support for its customers under its 'Hypercharger' setup that will be installed in over 100,000 locations/touchpoints across 400 Indian cities.

Ola Electric scooters come in two variants -S1 and S1 Pro. While the former is priced at ₹1 lakh, the latter comes for ₹1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). While the S1 variant claims to cover 121 kms, the more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.