Akrapovic introduces new slip-on exhaust for 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

Akrapovic has launched a new slip-on exhaust system for the new Suzuki Hayabusa sport-tourer motorcycle. The newly introduced slip-on titanium exhaust system appears to be much sleeker than the stock exhaust unit on the Hayabusa.

The new exhaust helps Hayabusa to shed close to 3.9 kg which is a significant number for a sport bike. It features a black-coated titanium outer sleeve and is built from high-grade stainless steel. It also sports carbon fibre heat shields.

Apart from bringing the overall weight down, the new slip-on exhaust system also boosts the power and torque output numbers. Thanks to the new exhaust unit, there is an additional 1.6 bhp and 1.9 Nm gained over the 187.3 bhp of power and 150 Nm peak torque pumped out from its 1,340 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is offered as stock.

Each of the Akrapovic exhaust mufflers features a catalytic converter and comply with the BS 6 emission norms. As per official claims, the system has the same 91.9dB noise as the stock unit. What's to be noted here is that the company is yet to announce if the unit will be made available in India, or not.

Hayabusa was launched in India earlier this year. It is priced at ₹16.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in three new colours including - Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matt Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Matt Stellar Blue.

Suzuki Motorcycle India is also offering an option of extended warranty on the new-gen Hayabusa which can be availed at an additional cost over the base warranty price.