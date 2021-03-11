After India, Piaggio launches Aprilia SXR 160 in Nepal

The Piaggio Group on Thursday announced the launch of Aprilia's SXR 160 in Nepal. The premium scooter went on sale in India in December 2020 and the deliveries started later in January this year.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is based on the SR160 moto-scooter. It has been priced at ₹1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune) in India and boasts a slew of premium features including a large multifunctional all-digital cluster display, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), ventilated disk brakes, etc.

“After the great success achieved in India in just a few months since its debut, we are delighted to launch the long-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter on the Nepalese market," said Piaggio India CEO Diego Graffi.

The Noale manufacturer claims that its scooter provides an ergonomic riding position thanks to its oversize saddle and flat footboard. Furthermore, the scooter is said to offer a number of features to enhance the overall riding experience such as LED lights, 12-inch and 5-spoke alloy wheel rims.

“The Aprilia SXR 160 is a synonym for style, outstanding performance, and superior comfort. It was designed in Italy and we believe that, together with Vespa, it will set high standards on the top-end two-wheeler market in Nepal and pave the way for further expansion of the Piaggio Group in the country."

In India, the maxi-scooter is sold with a 160 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, fuel injection engine which pumps out 11 PS of power at 7100 RPM. The powertrain comes mated to a CVT gearbox. For Nepal, the scooter will be available with a 160cc and a 125cc engine.