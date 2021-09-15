After glitch-induced delay, Ola Electric scooter sale goes live

Ola Electric opened its online sale window for customers early Wednesday morning for its S1 range of electric scooters. The sale window was initially scheduled to open earlier this month but technical glitches had forced the company to push the date to September 15.

The sale window opened at around 5 am on Wednesday morning and this time, there appeared to be no glitches as many customers took to Twitter to highlight a smooth process. Ola Electric is following a direct-to-home sales model with reservations and purchases done entirely online. The company has also tied up with a number of financial institutions to provide loans and offer EMI schemes.

Ola Electric further states that the reservation and advance payment amounts can be refunded till the time the said unit of the electric scooter has not been dispatched from the factory to a customer's address.

Ola e-scooter is based on Etergo’s Appscooter, a Netherlands-based company that was acquired by Ola previously.

The Ola Electric S1 scooter starts at ₹1 lakh (ex showroom) and various state-level subsidies brings down the prices even further. The S1 has a range of around 120 kms while the S1 Pro has a range of around 180 kms. The battery output of the former is 2.98 kWh while that of the more expensive model is 3.97 kWh. The S1 Pro also has a slightly higher top speed of 115 kmph and better acceleration. It has three ride modes with Hyper being the one addition over modes available in the S1. (Read more about the differences here)

Both trims, however, get a full LED lighting package and a 7.0-inch touch display with navigation. This display is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and is supported by WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity.

The e-scooters are being manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. This is touted as the world's largest facility for electric scooters and will also be the largest factory to be powered by women workforce. At full capacity, there will be 10,000 employees here and the facility will be able to roll out two million units annually. Ola is looking at catering to not just the domestic market but also take its scooters to foreign soils like the US, Australia and Latin America.