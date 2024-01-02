2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh

India Kawasaki Motor is on a roll in the new year and has announced its second offering already. The company has launched the new Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser in India priced at ₹5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Eliminator 500 made it global last year and has been steadily making its way to multiple markets outside of Japan. In India, the ‘Eliminator’ name remains iconic in the Japanese motorcycle maker’s portfolio and its revival will certainly pique a lot of interest. Bookings for the new Eliminator are now open across the company’s dealerships.

The new 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator arrives as a classic cruiser with modern styling. The low-slung design and laidback stance remain but the bike also gets a round LED headlamp, exposed frame, and all-black components. The cruiser packs a circular LCD instrument console with all the essentials including a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temperature, gear position indicator, two trip meters and more. The unit also gets Bluetooth connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app with calls and notifications.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is powered by a new 451 parallel-twin motor tuned for 44 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque

Power on the new Kawasaki Eliminator comes from the 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine derived from the Ninja 400. The unit develops 44 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also comes with an assist and slipped clutch. Other mechanicals include 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance from a 310 mm semi-floating front disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on a 130/70/R18 tyre at the front and a 150/80R16 tyre at the rear wrapped around 10-spoke alloy wheels.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will primarily compete with the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the segment

At 734 mm, the seat height on the new Eliminator will be accessible to all, while Kawasaki is offering adjustable footpegs and seats on the motorcycle to make it more comfortable for the rider. Kawasaki India will begin deliveries of the new Eliminator from mid-January onwards. The company is also offering accessories with the motorcycle including a rear carrier, tank pad, radiator screen and frame sliders. The Eliminator 450 primarily competes against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the middleweight cruiser segment.

