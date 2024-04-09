2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features

Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch the 2024 Pulsar N250 in the Indian market. However, it seems like the brand has silently updated the Pulsar 150 as the new models have started arriving at the dealerships. The 2024 models get a few cosmetic updates as well as new features. As of now, it is not clear whether Bajaj has hiked the prices of the 2024 Pulsar 150 or not.

For 2024, the Pulsar 150 gets a new 3d emblem for the ‘Pulsar’ while the ‘150’ is a new decal that stretches throughout the fuel tank of the motorcycle. In the video, a red with black colour can be seen but it is expected that there would also be an all-black version and blue with black version as well. Apart from these, there could be other colours on offer as well including a matte one.

The biggest change comes to the motorcycle in the form of a new instrument cluster. It is an all-digital unit which replaces the analogue tachometer with a digital speedometer. The new cluster also comes with Bluetooth connectivity through Bajaj's Ride Connect application. The instrument cluster can show notifications, and call management as well. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge the mobile device. The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.

There would be no changes to the engine. So, it would continue to come with a 149.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It produces 13.8 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Bajaj is currently preparing to launch three new motorcycles in the Indian market. There is the new Pulsar N250, a motorcycle powered by CNG and there is also the biggest Pulsar yet.

