Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Yamaha Mt 15 Launched: 5 Things To Know

2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know

Yamaha Motor India recently updated their motorcycle line-up for the Indian market. They launched the R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the FZ range. The motorcycles were updated with new features and there were new colour schemes. Most importantly, Yamaha made the motorcycles OBD 2 compliant so that they are ready for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms that will be applicable from April 1st, this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 14:15 PM
Follow us on:
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.

The MT-15 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the naked segment. It is essentially a naked version of the R15 V4. Here are 5 things that one should know about the updated Yamaha MT-15.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Looks

There are not huge changes to the MT-15 when it comes to the looks. The motorcycle gets a new Metallic Black colour scheme. The rest four colour schemes have been carried forward which are Racing Blue, Ice-Fluo Vermillion and Cyan Storm. Apart, from this, the motorcycle now gets LED turn indicators as standard.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4
155 cc | Manual
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Super Soco Tc Wander
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha Xsr155
155 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
DISCONTINUED
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3
155 cc
₹1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

Also Read : New Yamaha R15M launched: What's new?

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Engine and gearbox

The engine on the MT-15 remains the same. So, it is the 155 cc, single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled and gets VVA. It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It continues to come with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Having said that the motorcycle is now OBD2 compliant.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Features

Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVS indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. There is also all LED lighting on offer and Bluetooth connectivity.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Safety equipment

In terms of safety equipment, the MT-15 comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Price

The Yamaha MT-15 is priced at 1,68,400 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 14:15 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Motor India Yamaha MT-15
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS