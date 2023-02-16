2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yamaha Motor India recently updated their motorcycle line-up for the Indian market. They launched the R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the FZ range. The motorcycles were updated with new features and there were new colour schemes. Most importantly, Yamaha made the motorcycles OBD 2 compliant so that they are ready for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms that will be applicable from April 1st, this year.
The MT-15 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the naked segment. It is essentially a naked version of the R15 V4. Here are 5 things that one should know about the updated Yamaha MT-15.
There are not huge changes to the MT-15 when it comes to the looks. The motorcycle gets a new Metallic Black colour scheme. The rest four colour schemes have been carried forward which are Racing Blue, Ice-Fluo Vermillion and Cyan Storm. Apart, from this, the motorcycle now gets LED turn indicators as standard.
Also Read : New Yamaha R15M launched: What's new?
The engine on the MT-15 remains the same. So, it is the 155 cc, single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled and gets VVA. It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It continues to come with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Having said that the motorcycle is now OBD2 compliant.
Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVS indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. There is also all LED lighting on offer and Bluetooth connectivity.
In terms of safety equipment, the MT-15 comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS.
The Yamaha MT-15 is priced at ₹1,68,400 (ex-showroom).