2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website

Triumph India's next launch for the market will be the Street Triple range that was unveiled last year. The brand now has three motorcycles under the Street Triple range. There is Street Triple R, RS and Moto2. The Moto2 version is limited to just 765 units and will not be sold in the Indian market. Triumph was already accepting pre-bookings for the Street Triple range across all their dealerships. The pre-booking amount was set to ₹50,000.

Now, both new motorcycles are listed on Triumph India's website. However, the price of the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R has not been announced yet but it is expected that the motorcycles will launch in March and the deliveries will begin in April.

The biggest update to the Street Triple range comes to its engine. The engine now gets a new combustion chamber, increased compression ratio, increased cylinder pressure limits and new pistons. The outcome is 118 bhp of max power in the Street Triple R and 128 bhp of max power in the Street Triple RS. The torque output goes up from 79 Nm to 80 Nm. The gearing of the motorcycle has also been revised for improved acceleration and responsiveness.

Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.

The cornering ABS has also been optimized and there is switchable traction control on offer as well. The Street Triple R has four riding modes, including Road, Rain and Sport. On the other hand, the RS gets five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track. The technologies onboard these motorcycles include Bluetooth functionality, shift-assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, immobilizer etc.

Triumph claims the new Street Triple 765 range has better ergonomics, ensuring a better riding experience. The Street Triple R and the RS models get 12 mm wider handlebars. The motorcycles also receive a fully adjustable suspension and lightweight chassis with an improved power-to-weight ratio. The Street Triple RS runs on track-ready Pirelli tyres, while the Street Triple R gets Continental tyres.

In terms of design, the basic silhouette remains the same, but some subtle styling updates are making it sharper. It gets twin LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a new 15-litre muscular fuel tank, updated radiator cowls and a new chunky silencer.

