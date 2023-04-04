2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched at 7.10 lakh in India. Check details

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Vulcan S middleweight cruiser in the market priced at ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S has received subtle upgrades for the latest model year and is now available in the Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colour scheme. It’s also the only paint option available on the cruiser.

The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S is the fourth offering in the two-wheeler maker’s stable to use that delectable 659 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. On the 2023 Vulcan S, the motor develops 59.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 62.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Visually, there are no changes to the 2023 Vulcan S. The cruiser continues to get the single-pod headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, exposed frame finished in black and a low-slung stance. The curved single seat further adds to the quintessential cruiser appearance, while the compact exhaust and alloy wheels do add a modern touch.

The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S uses the familiar 649 cc parallel-twin motor with nearly 60 bhp and 62.4 Nm of peak torque

In terms of hardware, the 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S uses 41 mm telescopic forks at the front with 130 mm of travel and an offset monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability and 80 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a single 300 mm disc at the front and a 250 mm single disc at the rear. Other highlights include a 14-litre fuel tank, 235 kg kerb weight, low seat height of 705 mm, 130 mm of ground clearance, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S has been around for a while and comes to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The bike is a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, which costs nearly half as much. Both bikes have different characters and performance figures too. Interestingly, Kawasaki has re-introduced the Eliminator recently as a 400 cc cruiser that will sit below the Vulcan S. The Kawasaki Eliminator is likely to arrive in India at a later date and will take on the Super Meteor 650 in terms of pricing.

