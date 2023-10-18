2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently launched the 2023 Unicorn in the country. The Honda Unicorn has been one of the brand’s popular sellers for well over a decade now and the bike continues to sustain its strong sales thanks to the model’s famed reliability and low cost of ownership. With the latest update, Honda has made some necessary changes to the Unicorn to keep it relevant in the market. Here’s a look at what’s different on the 2023 Unicorn.

The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to meet the latest BS6/OBD2 emission norms that came into effect from April this year. Under the latest norms, the company has updated the engine with an OBD2-compliant device that checks the vehicle’s emissions in real-time. The engine is also compliant with E20 (ethanol 20 per cent blend) fuel, whenever it's available in the market.

Also Read : OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched

Mechanically, the 2023 Honda Unicorn remains the same with power coming from the 160 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection. The motor is tuned to produce 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14.58 Nm of peak torque available at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Underpinning the motorcycle is a diamond-type frame, while the suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic monoshock set-up at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 240 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The bike gets single-channel ABS as standard. The Unicorn rides on an 80/100 section front tyre and a 100/90 section rear tyre. Both are wrapped in 18-inch alloy wheels.

has launched an OBD-compliant version of the Unicorn. It is priced at ₹1,09,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be sold in a single variant. The 2023 Honda Unicorn will be going against Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and Bajaj Pulsar N150. Honda is offering a special 0-year warranty package which includes 3 years of warranty as standard and 7 years of warranty as an optional extended warranty.

The styling on the 2023 Honda Unicorn has been largely unchanged and that’s certainly one of the familiar bits on the bike that customers like. The motorcycle gets conservative yet modern styling with the halogen headlamp upfront, a simple fuel tank with indents, an elongated single seat, and a single-piece grab rail. The bike is available in four colours - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic and a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme.

The 2023 Unicorn gets a three-pod instrument console with a tachometer, and speedometer, while the third pod incorporates the necessary tell-tale lights and the fuel gauge. The switchgear continues to be simple with a self-start function, in addition to the kick-starter.

The 2023 Honda Unicorn is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in a single variant. The 160 cc commuter takes on rivals like the Bajaj Pulsar N150, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, and Hero Xtreme 160R 2V, among others. With the Unicorn, Honda is offering a 3-year warranty as standard, while there’s also the option to extend the warranty by another seven years.

First Published Date: