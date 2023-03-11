2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched: 5 things to know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the 2023 H'ness CB350 and the CB350RS in the Indian market on 10th March. The motorcycles received some updates so that they can comply with the upcoming emission norms. Honda also added a few features and made some improvements to the motorcycles as well. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS.

2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS: Cosmetic changes

Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the H'ness CB350 and the CB350RS. The H'ness CB350 has a retro design with a lot of chrome elements. On the other hand, the CB350RS gets some design elements from a scrambler. Both motorcycles come with LED lighting all around.

2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS: Feature additions

Honda has added Emergency Stop Signal to both motorcycles. The CB350RS now comes with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. This feature was earlier available only on the H'ness CB350. Other features on offer are a digital-analogue instrument cluster and Honda Selectable Torque Control which is essentially a Traction Control system. Apart from this, the H'ness CB350 now gets a split seat setup as standard.

2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS: Engine

The only change that has been made to the engine is that it is now OBD2 compliant. The 350 cc, air-cooled engine produces 20.78 bhp and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS: Custom kits

Honda has introduced four new custom kits for the H'ness CB350 and two kits for the CB350RS. The H'ness gets a Comfort kit, Tourer kit, Cafe Racer kit, and Solo Carrier kit. The CB350RS gets Cafe Racer RS and SUV kits. These accessories will get a 1-year standard warranty.

2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS: Price and variants

The H'ness CB350 is available in three variants - DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome. The prices start at ₹2.10 lakh ex-showroom. The CB350RS starts at ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom and is also available in three variants. There is DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Dual Tone.

