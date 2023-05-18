Millionaire lifts $3 million McLaren Senna supercar to his penthouse on 57th floor. Check out

Published May 18, 2023

Australian millionaire Adrian Portelli loves his cars and went the extra mile to show his love in a special way

However, the entrepreneur decided to go the extra mile vertically as he moved his $3 million worth McLaren Senna supercar into his new apartment in Melbourne

Portelli’s new luxury high-rise is located on the 57th floor and the penthouse itself is worth a cool $39 million

Portelli said that the McLaren was collecting dust in a showroom and served better by “being on display” in his penthouse

Moving the McLaren Senna up to the penthouse was no easy feat though

It required a large skyscraper construction crane to lift the car, while the road below had to be blocked as well

The Senna made it through a block of windows yet to be installed and is now unlikely to make it out unless you take it apart 

Portelli celebrated the move by doing donuts with the McLaren Senna in his new penthouse

The McLaren Senna was named after the legendary F1 racer Ayrton Senna and is designed to be a track scorcher. Only 500 units were ever made
Is this setting new home decor goals for petrolheads? You bet!
