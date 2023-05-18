Millionaire lifts $3 million McLaren Senna supercar to his penthouse on 57th floor. Check out

Australian millionaire Adrian Portelli loves his cars and went the extra mile to show his love in a special way
However, the entrepreneur decided to go the extra mile vertically as he moved his $3 million worth McLaren Senna supercar into his new apartment in Melbourne
Portelli’s new luxury high-rise is located on the 57th floor and the penthouse itself is worth a cool $39 million
Portelli said that the McLaren was collecting dust in a showroom and served better by “being on display” in his penthouse
Moving the McLaren Senna up to the penthouse was no easy feat though
It required a large skyscraper construction crane to lift the car, while the road below had to be blocked as well
The Senna made it through a block of windows yet to be installed and is now unlikely to make it out unless you take it apart
Portelli celebrated the move by doing donuts with the McLaren Senna in his new penthouse
The McLaren Senna was named after the legendary F1 racer Ayrton Senna and is designed to be a track scorcher. Only 500 units were ever made