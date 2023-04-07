2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special launched in India at 24.49 lakh

Harley-Davidson has rolled out its 2023 model year lineup in India and the latest motorcycle to be launched is the updated Pan America 1250 adventure tourer. The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in just the top-of-the-line Special trim now. The standard variant of the Pan America 1250 has been discontinued.

Interestingly, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special remains largely unchanged for the new model year. The ADV is available with alloy and spoked wheel options with the latter commanding a premium of ₹1 lakh with tubeless tyres. The dual-tone colour options also command a premium on the motorcycle.

The 2023 Pan America 1250 Special gets the option of alloy wheels and spoked wheels with tubeless tyres

Regarding powertrain, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special continues to use the familiar 1,252 cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 151 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The adventure tourer gets a host of electronic aids including lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, an electronically linked braking system, hill hold control, cruise control, and engine braking control. The bike also gets five riding modes with three customisable modes.

Suspension duties are handled by 47 mm USD front forks with the PanAm 1250 Special getting the electronically adjustable semi-active monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking performance comes from radially mounted monoblock, four-piston calipers at the front and a floating, single-piston caliper at the rear. The bike also gets the Adaptive Ride Height, enhanced lift mitigation, TPMS, Hill Hold, and more.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special competes with the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200, and Honda Africa Twin.

