2022 Triumph Street Triple RS launched in India, gets a new colour

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new yearly updated Street Triple RS bike in the country. The bike was previously globally revealed one month back and has now already been launched in India at ₹11.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing of the bike remains unchanged, but with the yearly update, the bike is now available in a new paint option called Carbon Black.

The new Carbon Black paint option features bronze wheels and bronze ‘RS’ graphics on the fuel tank. The dark body panels in a combination of the bronze wheels and graphics make for a stealthy appearance. That said, the new paint scheme will continue to be sold alongside the existing paint options - Matt Black and Crystal White paint. Save for the new paint, the rest of the bike details remain the same.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 765cc, inline-three cylinder engine which delivers 121 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 79 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

It comes blessed with a range of top-spec equipment such as Brembo M50 monobloc calipers and fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock at the rear and Showa forks up front. In terms of overall weight, the Triumph Street Triple RS remains one of the lightest bikes in its segment at 166 kgs (dry) weight.

Meanwhile, Triumph Motorcycles India has also updated the Trident 660 motorcycle recently. The bike was also given a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint option, which is the same as the global-spec bike. Apart from a newly updated colour option, no other change was brought on the Trident.

