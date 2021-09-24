2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT makes global debut

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT makes global debut1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 08:51 PM IST
The 2022 GSX-S1000GT features a very quirky and modern design.
- The new Suzuki GSX-S1000GT has already gone on sale in the UK market at a price tag of £11,599.
Soon after updating its litre-class streetfighter, the GSX-S1000, Suzuki has now revealed the new GSX-S1000GT motorcycle. It takes the fight against the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX.
On the outside, the GSX-S1000GT features a very quirky design.
It comes with spotlight-style LED headlights which sit at the bottom edge of the front fairing. Its overall angular, edgy design language makes it quite a modern offering to look at.
Apart from the tweaked styling, there's also a completely reworked powertrain in the form of a 999cc inline-four motor which delivers 150hp of maximum power and 106Nm of peak torque. The engine on the new GSX-S1000GT is a derivation of the 2005 GSX-R1000 K5. At these figures, it is more powerful than the 142hp Ninja 1000SX, but the latter also delivers a slightly higher 111 Nm of peak torque.
Apart from a reworked engine, the bike also benefits from a whole lot of modernised electronics that include a new Bluetooth-equipped 6.5-inch TFT display that lets the user control the ride modes and traction control levels. Other feature highlights of the package also include a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control and low-RPM assist.
The suspension kit on the bike includes a fully-adjustable KYB 43mm USD fork and preload and rebound-adjustable monoshock. For braking, it comes with twin 310mm discs and radially-mounted Brembo calipers. It gets a GSX-S1000-sourced twin-spar aluminium frame.
The bike has already gone on sale in the UK market at a price tag of £11,599. It is also likely to be launched in India sometime in 2022.