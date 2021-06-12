2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S revealed with new colour options

The updated 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S has been recently revealed. The yearly update has introduced new colour options on the middleweight Japanese cruiser, but apart from that, all the details remain unchanged.

With the yearly upgrade, the bike has gained new Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Matte Graphite Gray paint scheme. As the name suggests, this option mixes two shades of gray along with Kawasaki Green highlights on the tank, rims etc. Moreover, there is also a more interesting-looking Pearl Robotic White colour option that features wide tank graphics along with a base metallic white paint. In addition to that, it also gets blue gradients on the radiator guard, tank and wheels. A bold 'S' logo sits on the fuel tank offered with this paint option. Save for paint option upgrades, the rest of the details remain unchanged.

At the heart of the Vulcan S sits a 649 cc, parallel-twin engine that is known to produce 59.9 bhp of maximum power and 62.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission.

The new Vulcan S will be arriving in the international markets this summer.

Sadly, the company hasn't even updated the semi-digital instrument cluster that is been used on the cruiser forever now. Chances are that Kawasaki might be saving this update for the next years when Vulcan S receives bigger changes that are more than just skin deep.

The bike will be arriving in the international markets this summer, while its India launch is likely to take place in the later part of 2021. Some other middleweight bikes that set sight on the Vulcan S include Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Harley-Davdison Street 750, sadly the latter has been shelved now.