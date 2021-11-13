2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day

2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2021, 05:48 PM IST
Bookings for 2022 Aprilia SR 160 have already begun.
- The new Aprilia SR 160 will get a digital instrument cluster.
The 2022 Aprilia SR 160 is all ready to get launched on November 16 in the country. Recently teased, the updated scooter has already started receiving pre-bookings at the dealerships, however, deliveries will begin later this month.
The new Aprilia SR 160 has undergone changes that include redesigning the front to include a new headlamp of the scooter.
One can expect more features to be incorporated in the new model while retaining the same technical specs with a few changes.
The new headlamp with a full-LED unit will get curvy styling. In addition to this, the handlebar cowl will also undergo some tweaks and will feature air-scoops like recesses. The single-seat will be replaced with a split seat that might get new cushioning. The grab rail will also be larger than its earlier version.
The teaser suggests that though the rear will not be changed a lot, the new model will finally get a fully-digital instrument cluster replacing the old analogue one and will also feature Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter will be powered by a 160 cc, air-cooled, three-valve engine that will generate a power output of 10.84 bhp and 11.6 Nm. It is also being guessed that the new model will continue to use telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at the rear. It will get its braking performance from the front disc accompanied by single-channel ABS.
Currently, the SR 160 is priced at ₹1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), however, the new model might see some price increase.