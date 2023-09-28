Check out Aprilia RS 457 sportbike showcased at MotoGP 2023

Aprilia showcased their new RS 457 sports bike at the MotoGP 2023.
The RS 457 will be the most affordable motorcycle in Aprilia's lineup
It will come with a 5-inch TFT screen that will show loads of information
The design language of the RS 457 is inspired by Aprilia's larger motorcycles.
Aprilia is using a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve engine tuned for 47 bhp.
The manufacturer is using a 270-degree crank order that helps in improving the engine and exhaust note. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
There will be three levels of traction control, riding modes and ride-by-wire on offer.