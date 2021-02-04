2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport India launch on February 9

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that it will launch the Tiger 850 Sport in the Indian market on February 9. The upcoming Tiger will be placed as the entry-level model in the Tiger range of adventure touring motorcycles. The motorcycle was also listed on the Indian website since December 2020.

The new Tiger 850 will be offered as a replacement to the current base level Tiger 900 motorcycle. It will pack the same 888 cc triple engine as the Tiger 900, albeit in a re-tuned form. The engine will deliver 85 PS of maximum power and 82 Nm of peak torque. and will come mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The 2021 Tiger 850 will come out as a more road-focused model that will feature road-biased tyres, non-adjustable suspension, six-axis IMU-aided electronic aid and more.

As far as prices go, the new adventure motorcycle is expected to retail at around ₹ 9.5 lakh (Ex-showroom). It is going to rival the likes of the BMW F 750 GS.

Later this year, the British bike maker will also roll out the much anticipated Trident roaster in the Indian market. In addition to that, the firm will also introduce seven more models in the first half of 2021 in India. "We are planning to launch nine new models from January to June, which will include some special editions in our current product range. This will be for the first time that we will be adding special editions in our product portfolio here. And, of course, some of the current products will also go with the regular refresh," Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, told PTI in an interaction.