2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched in India. Price & specifications here

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday launched the all-new 2021 Bonneville Bobber at ₹11.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The new Bobber brings forward a range of significant updates inside out.

The 2021 Bobber features higher specification technology and equipment, along with revamped exteriors to give it a more intimidating appeal. It is also offered with a range of 77 genuine Triumph accessories that includes high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options. The accessory list also includes adjustable seating and footpeg position.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India said: “The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of 1 year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked-out finishing giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal. I’m sure the Bobber will make it to the garages of enthusiasts who have an eye for beautiful motorcycles with engaging performance."

The new Bobber is offered with a Euro 5-compliant 1200cc, high-torque British twin engine. Output from this engine stands at 106Nm and 78PS. As per Triumph, the 2021 Bobber 'exceeds Euro 5 requirements.' It is now more fuel-efficient and has a larger riding range thanks to the larger, 12 litre fuel tank contributing up to 33% more range.

It features the ride-by-wire system enabling the two enhanced riding modes - ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’. It is offered with a service interval of 10,000 miles or 16,000 kilometres.

The colour options on the new Bobber include three choices - a new Matt Storm grey and Matt Ironstone scheme, a new Cordovan Red scheme, and a classic Jet Black option.

“With the launch of the Bobber, our Modern Classic line-up now has an overall of 9 motorcycles including 3 special editions which, by far is the largest modern classic portfolio offered by a premium manufacturer in the country offering motorcycles from 900ccc up to a 1200cc platform," added Farooq.