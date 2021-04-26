2021 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at 16.40 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2021 Hayabusa motorcycle in India today. The third-generation sportbike has been launched at a price of ₹16.40 lakh. At the digital launch event, Suzuki said that it will begin delivering the 2021 Hayabusa from next month.

Bookings for the new generation Hayabusa has already begun. Suzuki is only accepting online bookings for the superbike at the moment given the Covid-19 restrictions. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹one lakh.

The price of the new generation Hayabusa is almost ₹3 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model. The previous generation Hayabusa motorcycles were sold in India at ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice amongst Sport bike enthusiasts around the world for over two decades now in the class it created. The new-generation Hayabusa was developed not only to achieve an even higher overall balance of ultimate performance and comply with the BS6 emissions standards, but also to capture the hearts of both devoted followers and all who lay eyes on the stunning beauty and sharper, tauter form of its bold new design."

The two-wheeler manufacturer has said the the 2021 Hayabusa motorcycle will be assembled at its facility in India. The motorcycle has got several design upgrades like the new logo design, a redesigned tank, newly designed longer exhausts which are chrome-plated. The seven spoke alloy wheels are also redesigned.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be offered in three dual-tone colour options. They are Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.

The 2021 Hayabusa will be powered by a 1,340cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is now compliant with the Euro 5 emission norms, equivalent of BS 6 in India. It can churn out maximum power of 190 HP and 150 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated with a 6-speed transmission unit. It has a claimed mileage of 18.5 kmpl while the top speed of the superbike is 290 kmph.