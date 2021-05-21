2021 Piaggio MP3 400 HPE three-wheeled scooter revealed

Piaggio has revealed the yearly updated version of its popular MP3 scooter range for 2021. It has also rolled out the new MP3 400 HPE scooter which is a direct replacement for the MP3 350 HPE. The MP3 400 HPE has been developed by increasing the displacement figure of the smaller model.

The new MP3 400 HPE features a bigger powertrain which is a 399 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine responsible for churning out 34.9bhp of maximum power at 7000rpm and 37Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm.

As per Piaggio, the MP3 400 HPE makes 16% more power and 30% more torque than the model it replaces.

Apart from this, the MP3 500 HPE has also been updated for 2021. The scooter has received a new first-in-segment reverse gear and is given a Euro 5-compliant powertrain. The new 500 cc engine is responsible for delivering 43.6bhp of maximum power which makes it one of the most powerful scooters in the range. It also comes equipped with a number of features including three-channel ABS and traction control system.

With the latest update, both the scooters have also become marginally costlier for the international market. The MP3 400 HPE is available in two trims - Standard and Sport. While the Standard trim is offered in two colour options - black and blue color, and retails at €8,999 ($10,994 USD), the Sport variant is priced at €200 more ($11,238 USD) and is offered in four different colorways.

These Piaggio scooters will be available for purchase in Europe this summer but may not arrive in India anytime soon.