2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT breaks cover: All you need to know

Moto Guzzi has revealed the updated V85 TT motorcycle with a number of tweaks for 2021. The updated motorcycle features a new electronics package and comes compliant with the mandatory emission norms.

The bike features a newly updated powertrain which is claimed to produce more low and mid-range torque. As per the bikemaker, the engine has been "optimized lifting of the pushrod and rockers timing cams and a consequent adapting of the engine control electronics." The company, however, is yet to reveal the official output figures of the updated bike. Previously, the same 853cc, air-cooled, transverse V-twin engine produced 80 PS of power and 81.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are done by the same 6-speed unit as before.

The bike carries forward a majority of the hardware components from its predecessor, but with the latest update, it has also received new wheels and tyres. Also, it now features two new riding modes - Sport and Custom along with a total of five settings.

For the record, the bike was also available for purchase in the Indian market (albeit, for a brief period) after its launch at the Auto Expo 2020. It retailed through Piaggio's Motoplex dealerships and the updated bike is also likely to be headed to the Indian market soon.

Considering the new updates, the refreshed model could cost slightly higher than the predecessor which once retailed at ₹12.64 lakh (ex-showroom).