Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 breaks cover with updated engine, mechanicals
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 will be made available in two variants - the V7 Stone and V7 Special.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 breaks cover with updated engine, mechanicals

2 min read . 10:54 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 will be made available in two variants - the V7 Stone and V7 Special.
  • It gets a new 850cc unit borrowed from the Moto Guzzi V85 TT and V9 bikes.

Piaggio has revealed the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 for the international market. The motorcycle has been given a new powertrain and several mechanical updates.

For starters, the official name of the bike has been cut short. Instead of the Roman numerals - V7 III, the bike will now be known by just 'V7'. Some of the key cosmetic updates include new side panels, a shorter rear mudguard and new colour options, while rest of the details remain as is.

(Also Read: Piaggio group working on courtesy lights for two-wheelers)

There is a completely new engine that resides inside the new V7. The previous 744cc transverse-twin engine has been done away with and a new 850cc unit borrowed from the V85 TT and V9 bikes has been used. As per the official claims, the new powertrain helps to deliver 25% more peak power. The total power output stands at 65hp at 6,800rpm and 73.2Nm at 5,000rpm. In comparison to the previous model, the new powertrain produces 13hp/10 Nm more. The firm also claims that 80% of torque is available right from as low as 3,000rpm.

As far as mechanical changes go, the motorcycle has been given reinforced frame around the headstock along with longer-travel Kayaba shock absorbers. In addition to that, overall riding ergonomics have also been reworked. There is a new rider seat as well as updated footpegs positioning for a more comfort-oriented ride.

(Also Read: Piaggio eyes India's premium scooter segment with Aprilia SXR160: Things to note)

The rubbers have been tweaked too, there is a new 150/70 section tyre which is up from the previous 130/80 section unit. The updated rubber is also expected to provide more grip and stability during the ride. Cycleparts such as single-disc front brake and shaft drive remain unchanged.

While the company has remained tight-lipped about the price and availability of the bike, what's known is that the motorcycle will be made available in two variants - the V7 Stone and V7 Special.