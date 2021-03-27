2021 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with new colours in Malaysia. India next?

Bajaj Auto has introduced the latest 2021 iteration of the Pulsar RS200 motorcycle in Malaysia with new colour and graphics. The refreshed exteriors are expected to rope in a larger set of younger customers in the Southeast Asian country.

The Pulsar RS200 was introduced in the Malaysian market back in 2017 and over the years it has managed to create a fan following thanks to the value it promises to offer. While in India the bike has been priced at ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), its Malaysian pricing starts from RM 9,990 (equivalent to ₹1.74 lakh).

The 2021 Pulsar RS200 has received three new colour options - Pearl Metallic White, Pewter Grey, and Burnt Red. While the Pearl Metallic White and Pewter Grey get glossy finish, the Burnt Red colour gets a matte finish.

All the three new paint options get the basic frame and alloy wheels dipped in white. In addition to that, the front and rear fenders sport faux carbon-fibre stickers which add to a premium appeal on the motorcycle. It also gets “Pulsar" logo stamped onto the seat covers. Save for the new paint schemes and visual updates, there is no other change on the motorcycle.

It continues to draw power from a 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor engine which gets triple spark plugs, 4 valves, and electronic fuel injection technology. This engine pumps out 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9750 rpm and 18.6 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm.

The bike comes suspended on a pair of telescopic front forks which complements the gas-charged monoshock fitted on to the rear wheel. For braking, the bike uses a front 300 mm and rear 230 mm disc brake. It also gets a single-channel ABS.