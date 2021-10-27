2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250, Pulsar 250F to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Pulsar 250F will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow (October 28th). Bajaj Auto has also teased one of the bikes a few times in the recent past to make a hype around the all-new Pulsar. Both the new bikes were also spotted getting tested on the Indian roads in the last few weeks.

Finally, the bikes are set to go on sale in India after much anticipation.

For starters, the Pulsar 250 will be a new product from the ground up. It is likely to be based on a new engine platform. As per the details available from the official teaser, there will be a new 250 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with an expected output of close to 26 PS and 22 Nm. The transmission could be a six-speed unit.

On the outside, the 2021 Pulsar 250 will use a whole new design that is expected to be in line with the existing Pulsar range of bikes for obvious reasons. However, expect a more aggressive outer design since it will be the flagship bike in its range. Some of its key exterior features will include a LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs and indicators, split seats, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, alloy wheels, etc.

While the Pulsar 250 will get the naked streetfighter styling, the Pulsar 250F will get a semi-faired setup. Both the models will have the same mechanical as well as feature setup but will differ in terms of exterior design and styling.

Expected price of Bajaj Pulsar 250:

Bajaj Auto will price the new Pulsar 250 Twins very aggressively in order to stay competitive in the market. Expect the naked Pulsar 250 to price somewhere around ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), while the semi-faired offering could have introductory pricing of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Needless to say, Bajaj will try to position both the bikes in such a way that they do not cannibalize sales of the Dominar 250.