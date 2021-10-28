2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch today: Live and latest updates

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 250F are all set for launch in the Indian market today in what could be the biggest event in the country's two-wheeler segment this year. Pulsar from Bajaj Auto has created a massive - and loyal - fan following in India in the past two decades since it was first introduced and the latest entrants are likely to build on the tremendous success enjoyed by the bike.

Bajaj has managed to create a whole lot of buzz ahead of officially launching the 2021 Pulsar 250 and 250F by releasing teaser images from time to time. Both of these bikes have also been spotted on test runs in recent times.

Catch live and latest updates from the launch of 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 250F here:

The new Pulsar 250 is set to be the flagship model in the Pulsar family of bikes. It will be the most powerful Pulsar to be ever launched by Bajaj Auto in India, or elsewhere in the world.

The new Pulsar 250 will feature telescopic front forks backed up with a single monoshock unit at the rear. This will be a huge update when compared to the pre-existing Pulsar 220F model which gets twin shock units at the rear.

2021 Pulsar variants - There will be two variants of the new Pulsar 250 in the form of Pulsar 250 (naked standard) and the Pulsar 250F which will be a semi-faired version of the motorcycle.

Pulsar 250 will sit lower than the existing Dominar 250 motorcycle, and will appeal to a different set of customers. The new Pulsar 250 will share the segment with other quarter-litre naked street bikes such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25, and also the KTM 200 Duke.

Pulsar 250 will be given a new 250 cc single cylinder engine which will be an air cooled unit, as teased previously. The output from this engine is expected to be around 26PS and 22NM. This powertrain will come paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

What will it take to bring the new Pulser 250 home? While we will know the confirmed price structure in just a bit from now, here's what we think will be the India price of Pulsar 250 and Pulser 250F…

Bajaj has confirmed the new Pulsar model will get a single monoshock unit.

It will come based on the same body design lines as the pre-existing models in the Pulsar range. Expect a sharper and more sculpted exterior look from the new Pulsar 250.

Bajaj has already teased the silhouette of the new 2021 Pulsar 250 bike in previous teasers hinting that the bike is likely to come out to be slightly bigger than the current Pulsar 220F model. But the official dimension figures are set to be revealed later in the day today, along with the pricing of course.

As per the teased details, the new Pulsar is likely to receive a slew of features such as LED headlamps and DRLs, telescopic forks, split seats, LED tail lamp and indicators, and a semi-digital instrument console. Also, the company has already teased the exhaust note of the new Pulsar 250 in previous promotional clips. And here's a sneak peak: