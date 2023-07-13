Planning to buy new Kia Seltos facelift SUV? Bookings to open on July 14

Bookings can be made at Kia dealerships & company website
K-Code referral program can be used for shorter delivery time
This program will be applicable for bookings made only on July 14
Prices of new Seltos have not been announced yet
New Seltos comes with cosmetic and feature upgrades
The highlight is the introduction of Level 2 ADAS on top trim
The grille has been revised while there will now be a panoramic sunroof
New 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 157 bhp will be on offer too
New Pewter Olive colour scheme has been introduced too