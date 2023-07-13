Planning to buy new Kia Seltos facelift SUV? Bookings to open on July 14

Published Jul 13, 2023

Bookings can be made at Kia dealerships & company website

K-Code referral program can be used for shorter delivery time

This program will be applicable for bookings made only on July 14

Prices of new Seltos have not been announced yet

New Seltos comes with cosmetic and feature upgrades

The highlight is the introduction of Level 2 ADAS on top trim

The grille has been revised while there will now be a panoramic sunroof

New 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 157 bhp will be on offer too

New Pewter Olive colour scheme has been introduced too
