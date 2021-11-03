2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 bookings, deliveries, test rides: All you need to know

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of the new-gen Pulsar 250 motorcycle last month. The new Pulsar 250 has been introduced in two variants - Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. While the former is the naked iteration of the new-gen Pulsar, the latter is the semi-faired version of the same.

While both the bikes differ in terms of overall exterior design, the underpinnings remain the same.

Pulsar 250 bookings: The company is yet to commence the online bookings for the new Pulsar 250, while authorized Bajaj dealerships have already started accepting bookings at a token amount ranging from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 5,000.

Bajaj Auto officially announced that the deliveries of the new bike will commence from November 10th. For the record, the day also marks the anniversary of the dispatches of the first-generation Pulsar motorcycles. Pulsar 250 test rides: While the dispatches/deliveries of the new Pulsar 250 are slated to commence from the 10th of this month, expect the customer test rides of the new bike to also start soon after.

Bajaj Auto has priced the new-gen Pulsar 250 very aggressively against the competition. While the Pulsar N250 has been priced at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the semi-faired Pulsar F250 retails at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

At this price, the new Pulsar 250 directly rivals the likes of other quarter-liter bikes in India such as the Yamaha FZ-25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Stay tuned to HT Auto, as the first ride review of the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 goes live on November 6th.