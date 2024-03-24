The recall impacted Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Baleno models
Both these hatchbacks have been recalled owing to a faulty fuel pump issue
Maruti Suzuki said it will fix the issue free of charge in the affected models
The recall impacted 4,190 units of Maruti Suzuki WagonR models, which were built between 30th July and 1st November 2019
This recall also impacted 11,851 Maruti Suzuki Baleno models, which were built between 30th July and 1st November 2019
Maruti Suzuki said the faulty fuel pump in the impacted WagonR and Baleno models can lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue
WagonR comes as a budget hatchback priced between ₹5.54 lakh and ₹7.38 lakh (ex-showroom), sold through Arena retail network
The Baleno is a premium hatchback sold through Nexa, priced between ₹8.07 lakh and ₹11.68 lakh (ex-showroom)
The OEM previously recalled 87,000 units of S-Presso and Eeco models owing to faulty steering wheel issue