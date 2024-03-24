Maruti Suzuki has issued a new recall impacting over 16,000 cars

Published Mar 24, 2024

The recall impacted Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Baleno models

Both these hatchbacks have been recalled owing to a faulty fuel pump issue

Maruti Suzuki said it will fix the issue free of charge in the affected models

The recall impacted 4,190 units of Maruti Suzuki WagonR models, which were built between 30th July and 1st November 2019

This recall also impacted 11,851 Maruti Suzuki Baleno models, which were built between 30th July and 1st November 2019

Maruti Suzuki said the faulty fuel pump in the impacted WagonR and Baleno models can lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue

WagonR comes as a budget hatchback priced between 5.54 lakh and 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom), sold through Arena retail network

The Baleno is a premium hatchback sold through Nexa, priced between 8.07 lakh and 11.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

The OEM previously recalled 87,000 units of S-Presso and Eeco models owing to faulty steering wheel issue
