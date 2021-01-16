2021 Bajaj Pulsar 200F receives an updated instrument console

The Bajaj Pulsar 200F has been a strong seller for the Pune-based automaker ever since its introduction in India in 2007. The firm has also recently hiked prices of its entire lineup, while the Pulsar 200F has also received an update in the form of a slightly tweaked instrument console.

The new instrument console of the Pulsar 220F gets rejigged graphics and updated informatics. Image Credits: MRD Vlogs

While the console remains the same semi-digital unit but it, however, gets rejigged graphics and updated informatics. The fuel indicator meter now sits at the bottom corner of the instrument console, while the trip, as well as odometer, has shifted away towards the right side. It now also features fuel economy readout and range-to-empty which is a welcoming addition on the meter. However, it still remains devoid of a clock and gear position indicator. The dash also features a carbon fibre finishing which lends it a sporty appeal. The rest of the details remain unchanged.

Powering the bike is the same 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit. This powertrain was updated with fuel injection and twin spark plugs last year. It is known to push out 15 kW/20.4 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes married to a 5-speed transmission.

Some of the key features of the new Pulsar 220F include sporty split seats setup, tubeless tyres, semi fairing, 5-spoke alloy wheels, projector headlamp, LED tail lamp, split type rear grab rails and colour coded alloy wheel decals.

It is offered in two colour options - Black/Red and Black/Blue. And it currently priced at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).