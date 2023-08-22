Third Generation KTM 390 Duke breaks cover globally, India launch next year

KTM has taken the wraps off the third-generation 390 Duke and 125 Duke motorcycles for the global markets. The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 125 Duke arrive with a comprehensive redesign, sharper styling, new equipment and a new and larger capacity engine. The new KTM 390 Duke and 125 Duke will make their way to the Indian market at a later date, possibly by early next year.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 125 Duke get new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs with a redesigned LED headlamp. The front looks more aggressive, contributed by the new fuel tank design that gets more protruding shrouds with the latest model. The side panels have been revamped and look more muscular while there’s a new split-seat setup with what appears to be a wider rider seat. The rear subframe is now exposed on the new 390 Duke. The bike also gets new 5-spoke alloy wheels and overall, it should get a more commanding road presence than before.

The other big update is the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will now power the 2024 KTM 390 Duke. The Austrian bike maker has increased the displacement from 373 cc single-cylinder unit, while the 6-speed gearbox remains the same with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. Power figures from the new engine though are yet to be revealed on the 390 Duke. That said, the new-gen motorcycle goes big on rider aids including launch control, multiple riding modes - Street, Rain and Track - as well as a 5-inch TFT instrument console. The bike will also get turn-by-turn navigation, a much-awaited feature, along with smartphone connectivity, call/SMS alerts, music control and more.

