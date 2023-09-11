KTM India has launched the new 250 Duke alongside the 390 Duke

Published sep. 11, 2023

Updated KTM 250 Duke comes with subtle cosmetic updates and host of mechanical upgrades aiding in better performance

Priced at 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike is available for booking at 4,499

The bike is based on a new 2-piece chassis, gets new wheels and brakes resulting in reduced weight and better handling

Available in Electronic Orange and Ceramic White colours, the all-new KTM 250 Duke gets ride-by-wire and quick-shifter as standard

Powered by a refined 250 cc engine, the bike offers highest-ever power-to-weight ratio

It comes equipped with USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock absorber at rear

The bike gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels with cornering ABS, larger airbox and redesigned engine 

The third generation KTM 250 Duke bike draws several design cues and mechanical bits from its bigger sibling KTM 390 Duke

With lowered weight, improved powertrain, better aerodynamics, KTM 250 Duke comes as a sporty and aggressive machine
